Idris Elba recalls hilarious sex story: ‘My wife makes fun of me about it to this day’

Idris Elba has recalled a hilarious sex story with his wife Sabrina Dhowre.

The actor, who is hotly tipped to star as the next James Bond, revealed he had been in the shower with Sabrina when a bat flew in.

Having a fear of the animal, he quickly scurried out of the bathroom.

The incident happened while he was filming the upcoming thriller ‘Beast’ in South Africa earlier this year.

Idris recalled, “I was shooting in Limpopo. My wife was there and we were going to have some fun in the shower.”

“Some morning romance, you know? She got in, then I followed her and closed the door.”

“But then I looked down and clinging for life to the inside shower door handle was this bat. A tiny, wet bat,” he continued.

“I hate bats. It was freaky as f**k. I jumped out of the shower so fast.

“My wife makes fun of me about it to this day — ‘You left me in the shower with a bat!’ ”

Idris and Sabrina began dating in 2017 and tied-the-knot back in 2019.