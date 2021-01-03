Hundreds sign petition calling for Zara Holland and her boyfriend to be punished in Barbados

The couple have been accused of trying to flee the island after he tested positive for Covid-19

Hundreds sign petition calling for Zara Holland and her boyfriend to be punished

Over 300 people have signed a petition calling for Zara Holland and her boyfriend Elliott Love to be punished in Barbados, after they allegedly breached strict coronavirus rules.

The couple were detained by officials at Grantley Adams International Airport this week, after they allegedly “tried to flee” the island after Elliott tested positive for Covid-19.

A Change.org petition has since called for the pair to be punished for ‘risking the lives’ of locals.

The petition states: “They undermined the huge amount of work that had been done by the government and people of Barbados to suppress community transmission and the didn’t just risk the livelihoods of Bajans, the risked their lives.” [sic]

“If one single person dies as a result of their selfish and cowardly actions, then they should be charged with murder.”

“Either way, we strongly believe they should receive a custodial sentence, either in Barbados or the UK, for wantonly endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”

The news comes after Zara described the incident as a “massive mix up and misunderstanding” in a statement issued by her rep to Barbados Today.

The 25-year-old said: “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.”

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.”

Zara added: “I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family.”

According to The Sun, the couple were tested for Covid-19 when they arrived in Barbados last Sunday, and were ordered to isolate in their hotel room as they waited on their results.

When Elliott’s test came back positive on Tuesday, the pair were given “red identity wrist bands”, and were told they had to be taken to Paragon Military Base, which is now a coronavirus quarantine centre.

But before officials in hazmat-suits came to escort them, Zara and Elliott allegedly cut off their wristbands, and travelled to the airport.

The couple were then detained at the airport, after hotel staff reportedly found their cut off wrist bands, and called the police.

Zara and Elliott were initially transported to a quarantine facility in northern Barbados, but the model has since been released.

A police spokesman said: “Zara Holland has been released from a medical facility to go to her designated hotel. Elliott Love remains a resident at the medical facility.”