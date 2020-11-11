The Love Actually star opened up about his symptoms

Hugh Grant reveals he and his wife contracted the coronavirus

Hugh Grant has revealed he and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein contracted the coronavirus earlier this year.

The Hollywood actor and his family are currently in lockdown in London, after England entered into its’ second national lockdown last week.

The Notting Hill star opened up about his experience with COVID-19 for the first time on Tuesday night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he revealed he tested positive back in February.

“I had it, my wife and I had it way back in the winter,” Hugh shared.

“It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat, like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really,” he explained.

“And then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big and then this feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone,” the 60-year-old joked.

“I thought, ‘I don’t know what this is.’ Then I was walking down a street one day and I thought, ‘I can’t smell a damn thing.'”

“You start to panic because by then people were just starting to talk about this as a symptom. And I started sniffing flowers, nothing, and you get more and more desperate.

“I started sniffing in garbage cans and you want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything.

“I eventually went home and sprayed my wife’s Chanel No. 5 directly into my face, couldn’t smell a thing,” he said, laughing: “I did go blind.”

Hugh explained that he “still has the antibodies” in his system, after getting tested last month.