How to watch the 2025 Met Gala in Ireland

The Met Gala 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most culturally significant and visually striking nights in fashion history.

The event will take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” promises a celebration of Black identity, creativity, and sartorial excellence.​

While the event takes place in New York, there are options for viewers around the globe to catch a glimpse of some of the gorgeous outfits and pop culture moments.

The red carpet fashion from Vogue’s livestream will be hosted by American singer and actress Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim.

TikTok star Emma Chamberlin will also return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

Additionally, Vogue’s YouTube and TikTok accounts, as well as their website, will broadcast the event.

On Monday night, coverage will start at around 11 p.m. GMT+1.

Each year, tickets for the event, which range from €41,000 to an incredible €351,000, help raise eight-figure sums.

Only 450 or so people are often invited to the Met Gala, making it an exclusive occasion.

The Costume Institute receives the money raised from ticket sales. It is estimated that a 10-seat table starts at $350,000, while an individual ticket costs about $75,000 (£56,000).

