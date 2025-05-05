Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

How to watch the 2025 Met Gala in Ireland

Looks from the 2023 Met Gala
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

The Met Gala 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most culturally significant and visually striking nights in fashion history.

The event will take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” promises a celebration of Black identity, creativity, and sartorial excellence.​

Looks from the 2024 Met Gala

While the event takes place in New York, there are options for viewers around the globe to catch a glimpse of some of the gorgeous outfits and pop culture moments.

The red carpet fashion from Vogue’s livestream will be hosted by American singer and actress Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Ego Nwodim.

Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow at the Met Gala

TikTok star Emma Chamberlin will also return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

Additionally, Vogue’s YouTube and TikTok accounts, as well as their website, will broadcast the event.

On Monday night, coverage will start at around 11 p.m. GMT+1.

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

Each year, tickets for the event, which range from €41,000 to an incredible €351,000, help raise eight-figure sums.

Only 450 or so people are often invited to the Met Gala, making it an exclusive occasion.

The Costume Institute receives the money raised from ticket sales. It is estimated that a 10-seat table starts at $350,000, while an individual ticket costs about $75,000 (£56,000).

For everything you need to know about the theme and those attending, read here.

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL