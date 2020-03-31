The star is growing her fortune

How Stacey Solomon will bank a MILLION this year

Stacey Solomon will bank a million pounds this year, after earning a fortune from her TV appearances, social media and clothing line.

The 30-year-old’s company’s latest accounts reveal it is worth a massive £888,763.

This figure combined with her beautiful house and her personal bank account makes Stacey a millionaire.

The mum-of-three has earned this fortune through her presenting work on Loose Women where she collects an estimated £3,000 per episode.

The star has quickly become a hit on the daytime show- she has featured more times than Coleen Nolan or Janet Street Porter.

In fact, 103 Loose Women appearances later and she has earned herself a hefty £315,900.

The popular singer has also been growing her social media following with her funny and down-to-earth content.

She currently has a staggering 3 million Instagram followers, meaning her finances are ever-increasing through sponsored posts.

Another income booster for Stacey has been collaborating with Primark to design two popular clothing collections, which both sold out immediately.

Despite her riches, Stacey is an avid saver and tells her followers that she often buys household products in bulk and wears affordable fashion to save money.

Stacey rose to fame in 2009, when she came third on The X Factor.

She later won I’m A Celebrity and then became a guest panelist on Loose Women in 2016, eventually going full time.