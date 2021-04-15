Honey G defends Simon Cowell amid The X Factor controversy

The rapper has insisted her experience on the show was "very, very positive"

Former X Factor contestant Honey G has defended Simon Cowell, amid ongoing controversy surrounding the programme.

The ITV series has come under fire in recent days, as a host of former contestants have shared their negative experiences from the show.

Last week, Irish pop twins Jedward launched into a scathing rant about The X Factor – almost 12 years after they appeared on the programme in 2009.

Honey G, whose real name is Anna Gilford, has since jumped to the show’s defence.

The rapper, who appeared on the show in 2016, told Metro: “I have to jump to Simon Cowell’s defence in this instance because I really can’t fault the duty of care that they had.”

“My experience was very, very positive and I think they were lovely people. It was completely life-changing.”

“They didn’t use and abuse people, they didn’t exploit people. I built some really strong relationships with the X Factor production team.”

“To me, it was very much like a family,” she added.

The news comes after Irish singer Mary Byrne, who appeared on the show in 2010, also defended The X Factor.

Speaking on Newstalk last week, the Dublin native said: “It was a huge platform for me and I was treated very, very well.”

“I have no problems with The X Factor at all. Yes, it was hard work. Yes, you had to sign contracts. And yes, the businesses took some money off you but I also made money.”

Mary continued: “I feel sad for anyone who feels disappointed by what happened to them but from my point of view, we were told everything.”

“We had it all explained to us. We had our own representatives, lawyers, the crew were great to us, and Simon himself.”