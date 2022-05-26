Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed announce the birth of their second child

Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple, who are best known for playing Cleo McQueen and Joel Dexter in the soap, are already parents to a two-year-old son named Reggie.

Nadine shared a black-and-white photo of Reggie kissing his baby brother to Instagram, and wrote: “Reggie would like to introduce you all to his new little brother Dougie James Speed 💙 8.1lbs, 24/05/2022.”

The actress continued: “He’s our chilled, fuzzy little old man that’s completed our family! That’ll be me now, a life of dinosaurs, cars and willies flying around the gaff! Wish me luck and pass this mamma the 🥂”

Rory wrote on his Instagram: “Dougie James Speed, Reggies new partner in crime! Thank you again to Liverpool Women’s Hospital for all that they do, they are amazing ❤️”

“Slowly But surely Building the football team 👀🤣,” he added.

Nadine and Reggie have been engaged since 2018.