Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter announces her engagement

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has announced her engagement to Oliver Piotrowski.

The actress, who plays Theresa McQueen in the popular soap, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news.

Alongside a loved-up snap with her husband-to-be, the 33-year-old wrote: “OMG 💍” – as she showed off her new diamond ring.

Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham in Hollyoaks, commented on the post: “Congratulations to both of you!!! Wow!!! So happy for you! 🙌❤️”

Bethannie Hare, who plays Cher McQueen, wrote: “OMG OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSS 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sarah Jayne Dunn, who was recently asked to leave the soap after joining OnlyFans, penned: “ARGHHHH CONGRATULATIONS 🥳🥰🥳 the best news ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The happy news comes just weeks after Jorgie revealed she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage with quadruplets.

