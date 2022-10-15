Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces her pregnancy after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Nicholas Willies.

The actress, who is best known for playing Nancy Hayton on the soap, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

As well as sharing her pregnancy news, the 39-year-old also revealed she suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages last year.

She wrote: “This week has been baby loss awareness week. So it seemed a good (and bad) time to share our story at the end of such an important and heartbreaking campaign and to show our support to all those who have been or are going through a similar journey.

“Trigger warning: Trying to conceive and conceiving after loss. Please make use of the mute or unfollow button if any of this is too much for you.”

“Nick and I have been on a rocky road to get to this point. As more people bravely come forward with their stories of miscarriage and baby loss the most important I feel it is to keep talking about it.”

“If I only post about the shiny happy stuff that’s a disservice to others in the same position, myself and the babies I didn’t get to hold in my arms.”

Jessica continued: “Miscarriage is awful. There’s no other word for it. It robes you of the future you had planned, your faith in your body, it’s isolating, lonely, frightening and something no one seems to talk about, it’s incredibly painful. It’s pass out in the bathroom painful.”

“It takes away the joy and excitement when and if you choose (and are able) to get pregnant again. It’s replaced by anxiety, stress and more fear than I could ever have imagined.”

“Nick and I lost two babies in 2021. Both losses were at the end of the first trimester and completely heartbreaking.”

The soap star revealed that “in a cruel twist of fate”, her character Nancy was pregnant when she fell pregnant for the second time.

She wrote: “And then I lost the baby. On the Friday I had a real bump, on the Monday I was putting on a fake one. It was every bit as horrific as it sounds… As Nancy’s pregnancy progressed, mine didn’t.”

In a happy update, Jessica revealed she is now 20 weeks pregnant with a “healthy and growing” baby.

She said: “I am incredibly grateful and take none of this for granted. I am trying my best to look forward and be positive… Out of difficulties, grow miracles.”

“Due spring 2023. Chuffed as punch.”

If you are looking for support or information regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact the Miscarriage Association of Ireland at www.miscarriage.ie.