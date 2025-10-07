Hollyoaks star announces SHOCK departure from soap after nine years

Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed has announced his shock departure from the soap after nine years.

The 33-year-old has played priest Joel Dexter on the series since 2016, and is currently in a long-term relationship with former co-star Nadine Mulkerrin.

Announcing his departure from the show, he shared a collection of snaps from his time on set, describing the time as “the best years of my life.”

In the caption he wrote: “Well GOODBYE [Hollyoaks] it’s been the best years of my life!”

“To everybody in that studio that welcomed in me in, I thank you from the bottom of my heart! -and especially the fans! Thank you thank you thank you!”

“Hopefully you’ll catch me in something else soon! ❤️🌈”

Fans and co-stars swiftly flooded the comments section to wish the star success in his next chapter, with his fiancee Nadine, who he met on the show, wrote: “I welcomed you in big time lol ❤️ I love you, so proud of you !! Bye Joel! Certified fittest priest in soap”.

Former Hollyoaks and Corrie star Lucy-jo Hudson wrote: “AH mate, loved working with you [hands up emoji] wishing you the best for your next ventures [clap emoji] not that you’ll need it x”

The Sun first reported his departure from the series back in June, with a source saying at the time: “It was a tough decision for him to make to leave, but it’s right for the character and for Rory himself.”

“He’s loved the last nine years and all that has come with Hollyoaks, but he really wants to spread his wings.”

“And the time is right. Bosses were very kind and the door has been left open for Joel to return one day so it’s not goodbye by any means,” the source continued.