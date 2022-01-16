Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson ‘dating ex Emmerdale star’

Nikki Sanderson is reportedly dating ex Emmerdale star Anthony Quinlan.

The actress, who is best known for playing Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks, split from her ex Greg Whitehurst during lockdown in 2020.

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old struck up a romance with Anthony last year, after they bonded over their love of fitness.

A source told the publication: “Nikki and Anthony go to the same gym and are really into fitness, so they bonded over that.”

“It’s been a while now and things are going well. Nikki has been having a bit of a tough time lately, and Anthony has been a great support for her.”

Anthony joined Hollyoaks as Gilly Roach in 2010, before landing a role in Emmerdale as Pete Barton in 2013.

The actor, who has previously dated Strictly’s Dianne Buswell, quit the soap in 2020.