'Can't wait to cuddle you again'

Holly Willoughby shares emotional tribute to her lookalike mum on her birthday

Holly Willoughby has shared an emotional tribute to her lookalike mum, on her 72nd birthday.

The This Morning presenter has been forced to distance herself from her family during the Coronavirus pandemic due to lockdown rules in the UK.

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted a sweet throwback selfie of the pair, alongside a touching message.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma,” she started the post.

“Miss you so so much… can’t wait to cuddle you again… love you ❤️.”

Fans were quick to react to the emotional tribute.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful mum💕💕 such a shame she can’t see you today!! Xxx,” one fan wrote.

“See where you get your good looks from Holly, happy birthday Holly’s mum x,” another penned

The 39-year-old recently admitted that she has been unable to visit her newborn niece due to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Holly sympathised with a This Morning viewer who was upset that her parents are unable to see their grandson.

“I feel your pain, I’ve got my little niece who I have not met at all,” she told the viewer.

“I keep looking at her in photos and she’s getting bigger and I’m thinking I am never going to get that time back and you miss them so much,” she added.

The news came after Holly showed fans how she dyes her own hair at home.

