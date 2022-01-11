Holly Willoughby reveals she snuck booze into last year’s Dancing On Ice final

Holly Willoughby has revealed she snuck gin into last year’s Dancing On Ice final.

The 40-year-old presenter revealed she filled her children’s water bottles to disguise the alcohol, which she shared with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Speaking ahead of the new season of the hit ITV show, Holly confessed: “Last year because of COVID we weren’t allowed a wrap party so I snuck in two of my kids’ water bottles with their names on.”

“Nobody could see what was inside, and I filled them up with gin and tonics, one for Phil and one for me, and in the last ad break before the end, I was like, ‘We can bring out the gin now.'”

“We both sat there and had a gin and tonic. We don’t do this on every ad break but for the final there was no wrap party and after the last series we all needed it,” she admitted.

Last year, a number of celebrity contestants had to quit the show due to injury and illness.

Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound were both forced to leave the popular ice-skating series early after testing positive for Covid-19, while Denise Van Outen, Jason Donovan and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries.

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday, January 16 from 6.30pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

