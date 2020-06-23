Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning – after skipping the show to take her children to school

Davina McCall stood in for the mother-of-three

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning – after skipping the show to...

Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning, after skipping the show to take her three children back to school.

The 39-year-old was absent from Monday’s edition of the daytime programme, and was replaced by Davina McCall.

Returning to the show today, Holly reflected on the “emotional” experience with her co-host Phillip Schofield, and admitted that she was “worried” at first.

“Thanks for yesterday. It was really good, the school was brilliant and it was super organised,” she revealed.

After her children returned to school yesterday, @hollywills says dropping them off at the gate was ‘a little bit emotional’. Have your children gone back yet? What was the experience like for you? pic.twitter.com/eDGABaPxDQ — This Morning (@thismorning) June 23, 2020

“I was quite worried about it, I think naturally as a parent you worry about these things.”

“But actually, very organised, the kids were just so excited to see each other. I got a little bit emotional!”

The presenter opened up about how she was “relinquishing control” over her children, after spending every day with them during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Do you know what it is? I’ve been with them the whole time. I know exactly what they’ve done, what they’ve eaten and what they’ve learnt… it’s like having them back as babies. I’ve known everything,” she admitted.

View this post on Instagram The new norm… back to school… 🍎 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 22, 2020 at 2:15am PDT

“Then yesterday, suddenly they were doing stuff I didn’t know about. It was like relinquishing control.”

Holly then mentioned that her kids loved returning to school.

“They were just so happy to see their friends,” she said.

“I think you underestimate just how much they need that interaction. So yeah it was lovely.”

The TV personality concluded her chat by thanking the show for allowing her to take time off.

“Thank you for letting me do that yesterday, it was important,” she added.

Holly shares 11-year-old Harry, 9-year-old Belle, and 5-year-old Chester, with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

