Home TV Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning – after skipping the show to...

Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning – after skipping the show to take her children to school

Davina McCall stood in for the mother-of-three

By
Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
-
SHARE

Holly Willoughby has returned to This Morning, after skipping the show to take her three children back to school.

The 39-year-old was absent from Monday’s edition of the daytime programme, and was replaced by Davina McCall.

Returning to the show today, Holly reflected on the “emotional” experience with her co-host Phillip Schofield, and admitted that she was “worried” at first.

“Thanks for yesterday. It was really good, the school was brilliant and it was super organised,” she revealed.

“I was quite worried about it, I think naturally as a parent you worry about these things.”

The presenter opened up about how she was “relinquishing control” over her children, after spending every day with them during the coronavirus lockdown.
“Do you know what it is? I’ve been with them the whole time. I know exactly what they’ve done, what they’ve eaten and what they’ve learnt… it’s like having them back as babies. I’ve known everything,” she admitted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The new norm… back to school… 🍎

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

“Then yesterday, suddenly they were doing stuff I didn’t know about. It was like relinquishing control.”

Holly then mentioned that her kids loved returning to school.

“They were just so happy to see their friends,” she said.

“I think you underestimate just how much they need that interaction. So yeah it was lovely.”

Instagram

The TV personality concluded her chat by thanking the show for allowing her to take time off.

“Thank you for letting me do that yesterday, it was important,” she added.

Holly shares 11-year-old Harry, 9-year-old Belle, and 5-year-old Chester, with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On this week’s episode of #GossChats @itsalirose chats to @aoife_walsh_x The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, be apart from her fiancé and the lessons she has learned during lockdown. #GossChats is sponsored by @haus_of_jejuve

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR