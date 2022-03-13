Holly Willoughby pulls out of Dancing On Ice semi-final after testing positive for Covid-19

Holly Willoughby has pulled out of tonight’s Dancing On Ice, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 41-year-old’s co-host and close pal Phillip Schofield will host the semi-final of the show by himself while Holly recovers.

A spokesperson for the popular ITV show said: “Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight’s show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final.”

The final of Dancing On Ice was due to take place next Sunday, but it has been postponed due to the FA Cup Quarter Final.

Instead, it will take place on Sunday, March 27.

Dancing On Ice airs tonight at 7:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.