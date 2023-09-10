Holly Willoughby leads tributes to This Morning guest Matty Lock – who has died aged 19

Holly Willoughby has lead the tributes to This Morning guest Matty Lock, who has died aged 19.

The politician and campaigner, who was a popular member of the Labour Party in Sefton and Merseyside, made a number of appearances on the popular ITV show.

In a statement shared to social media platform X on Sunday, This Morning wrote: “Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19.”

Many people will be devastated by the news that Matty Lock passed away yesterday. Matty was a lovely young man who had achieved so much and had so many plans for the future.

“He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious.”

“His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career.”

“We will miss him and send our condolences to his family,” they added.

Holly later took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Matty.

She wrote: “So shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did…”

“My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time.”

Matty, who was recently elected town councillor in Maghull, often appeared on This Morning to reviewed vacuum cleaners.