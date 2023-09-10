Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Holly Willoughby leads tributes to This Morning guest Matty Lock – who has died aged 19

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Holly Willoughby has lead the tributes to This Morning guest Matty Lock, who has died aged 19.

The politician and campaigner, who was a popular member of the Labour Party in Sefton and Merseyside, made a number of appearances on the popular ITV show.

In a statement shared to social media platform X on Sunday, This Morning wrote: “Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19.”

“He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious.”

“His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career.”

“We will miss him and send our condolences to his family,” they added.

Holly later took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Matty.

She wrote: “So shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did…”

“My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time.”

Matty, who was recently elected town councillor in Maghull, often appeared on This Morning to reviewed vacuum cleaners.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us