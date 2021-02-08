The popular presenter looked stunning in a mint gown ahead of her milestone birthday

Holly Willoughby kicks off her 40th birthday celebrations in style

Holly Willoughby has kicked off her 40th birthday celebrations in style.

The presenter hits the milestone age on Wednesday, February 10 and began the celebrations on Sunday night as she hosted Dancing On Ice.

The mum-of-three stunned in a one-shouldered mint dress from Safiyaa, wearing her blonde bob in an up-do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Posing by a giant sign that spelled out her name, Holly took to Instagram to write: “Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special.”

“It’s kicked off my birthday week in style… honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!!”

“Thank you…. love you to bits! 🎂 💗🦄🦩🌸✨🍭🥂,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Last week, Holly expressed her sadness over cancelling her 40th birthday bash.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the 39-year-old said: “It’s bittersweet as next week I’m celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel.”

“So it will look very different. But as long as I’ve got a cake and a glass in my hand I’ll be fine,” she laughed.

Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield jokingly offered her a snack, and said: “Here have a Wotsit Holly, it’ll be fine.”