Holly Willoughby injures her back live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby has revealed she injured her back live on This Morning.
The popular presenter joked that it was a side effect of turning 40, and revealed she was unable to wear high heels as a result of the injury.
She explained: “You might have noticed I’m on this side today, that’s because during the show I uncrossed my leg and have pulled my back, because now I’m over 40 that’s the stuff that happens.”
“So I’ve got the flip flops on, I can’t wear my heels.”
Holly made the revelation during the Spin-To Win segment of the show, which sees her co-host Phillip Schofield spin the wheel while Holly takes care of the tombola balls.
Phillip joked: “You can’t actually walk out to get the tombola, not at speed anyway. It took a long time to get her back in [to the studio] from outside, let me tell you.”
The mum-of-three added: “They nearly had to wheel me out! If it hadn’t been for social distancing I would have been on your back.”