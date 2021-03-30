Holly Willoughby injures her back live on This Morning

The presenter was forced to change out of her heels and into flipflops after the injury

Holly Willoughby has revealed she injured her back live on This Morning.

The popular presenter joked that it was a side effect of turning 40, and revealed she was unable to wear high heels as a result of the injury.

She explained: “You might have noticed I’m on this side today, that’s because during the show I uncrossed my leg and have pulled my back, because now I’m over 40 that’s the stuff that happens.”

“So I’ve got the flip flops on, I can’t wear my heels.”

Holly made the revelation during the Spin-To Win segment of the show, which sees her co-host Phillip Schofield spin the wheel while Holly takes care of the tombola balls.

Phillip joked: “You can’t actually walk out to get the tombola, not at speed anyway. It took a long time to get her back in [to the studio] from outside, let me tell you.”

The mum-of-three added: “They nearly had to wheel me out! If it hadn’t been for social distancing I would have been on your back.”