The TV presenter is embroiled in a legal row with her old management firm

Holly Willoughby ‘in crisis talks’ over her future on This Morning

Holly Willoughby is reportedly in crisis talks with ITV bosses over her future on This Morning.

The TV presenter is currently embroiled in a legal row with her old management company, who are allegedly demanding a cut of her future earnings.

A source told The Sun: “This is not about the money, it’s the principle of the thing.”

“There has never been any question over commission on contracts that they concluded – this is about what happens moving forwards now that they aren’t involved, and them trying to handcuff her for years to come. It’s just not right,” the insider said.

“She loves This Morning, and really doesn’t want to leave. She is committed to the show, but has been given no choice but to discuss her options moving forwards.”

“She wants to stand up for women, and won’t roll over when it comes to unfair renegotiations.”

“Obviously she adores Phillip [Schofield], and ITV don’t want her going anywhere, so they’re pulling out all the stops to make sure this gets resolved as amicably as possible,” the insider added.

Holly parted ways with her management company last year, to set up her own firm called Roxy Management.