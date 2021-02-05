Holly Willoughby expresses sadness over cancelling her 40th birthday party

The presenter's birthday is on February 10th

Holly Willoughby has expressed her sadness over cancelling her 40th birthday bash.

The TV presenter will turn 40 on February 10th, but she won’t get to celebrate her milestone birthday with a big party.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the 39-year-old said: “It’s bittersweet as next week I’m celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel.”

“So it will look very different. But as long as I’ve got a cake and a glass in my hand I’ll be fine,” she laughed.

Holly’s co-host Phillip Schofield jokingly offered her a snack, and said: “Here have a Wotsit Holly, it’ll be fine.”

According to The Sun, the presenter will celebrate her 40th birthday with some celebrity friends over Zoom this weekend.

It’s believed Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton and Tamzin Outhwaite will join Holly and her older sister Kelly on the Zoom call, to ring in the special occasion.