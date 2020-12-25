Holly Willoughby drops baby bombshell on This Morning’s Christmas Day special

Holly Willoughby has hinted she wants to have another baby with her husband Dan Baldwin.

The TV presenter made the confession while hosting This Morning’s first ever Christmas Day episode, alongside Phillip Schofield.

During the special, which was pre-recorded, the hosts spoke to Rochelle Humes, who recently welcomed her third child, Blake.

As Rochelle showed off her newborn son, Holly gushed: “Oh I want one of those!”

🎄Merry Christmas from all of us here at This Morning! For the first time ever, we’ll be joining you for an all-new festive edition of the show: This Christmas Morning! Join Phillip and Holly from 10am on ITV, STV and the ITV Hub! 👉https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/hrTUckjEAS — This Morning (@thismorning) December 25, 2020

Phillip then said, “No, you don’t!” and Holly replied, “I do!”

After Phillip joked, “No you don’t, you’ve got enough!” Holly laughed, “OK… but I do!”

Holly and her husband Dan are already parents to three children – Harry, 11, Belle, 9, and Chester, 6.

The news comes after the TV presenter recently took time off This Morning, as two of her kids had to get tested for Covid-19.

Confirming the news on her Instagram Story, the 39-year-old wrote: “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages… over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID.”

“In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work, couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two days away from @thismorning.”

“I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them… thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody’s feeling much better… see you Monday! Once again thank you for all the lovely messages… Holly xx.”