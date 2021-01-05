Holly Hagan praises fiancé Jacob Blyth for helping her through her battle with an eating disorder

The former Geordie Shore star admitted she was struggling with her mental health when she met Jacob

Holly Hagan has praised her fiancé Jacob Blyth for helping her through her battle with an eating disorder.

The former Geordie Shore star revealed she was suffering with bulimia when she met her footballer beau in 2017.

Speaking to new! Magazine, the 28-year-old said: “My fiancé Jacob is an athlete, so his lifestyle is very healthy. He was a good influence on me.”

“I was still struggling with bulimia when I met him and he was the one who made me see that what I was doing wasn’t normal.

“I’d never questioned it or looked at it in a bad way, so him teaching me that made me stop doing it straight away,” the reality star added.

Holly and Jacob got engaged back 2019, while celebrating their second year anniversary in Ibiza.

The couple were forced to postpone their big day last Spring amid the pandemic.

Holly has previously opened up about the impact online trolling had on her mental health, after rising to fame at just 18-years-old when she joined MTV’s Geordie Shore.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.bodywhys.ie.