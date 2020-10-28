Holly Hagan admits she ‘couldn’t think of anything worse’ than returning to Geordie Shore

The reality star previously opened up about the online abuse she received following her stint on the show

Holly Hagan admits she ‘couldn’t think of anything worse’ than returning to...

Holly Hagan has admitted that she “couldn’t think of anything worse” than returning to Geordie Shore.

The reality star first appeared on the show back in 2011 when she was just 18-years-old, before making her final appearance in 2016.

In an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, Holly was asked if she would ever consider returning to the reality series that saw her rise to fame.

In response, Holly wrote: “Never in a million years. I love the show and it made me the person who I am but I couldn’t think of anything worse than living in that house and drinking every night.”

When asked how she overcame the stigma that came with the fame, including slut shaming, Holly responded: “I just know that there’s nothing wrong with sleeping with people whilst you’re single.

“I used to think I had done something terrible and I was made to feel like I didn’t deserve to be respected. I know now that’s not true.”

However, that may not be the end of Holly’s reality TV career, as she revealed there was still one show that she would love to appear on.

“Strictly Come Dancing,” she confessed, “Even though I’d never have the confidence to even stand in front of a crowd and the nation never mind dance.”

Holly previously opened up about the online abuse she received after appearing on the show, which resulted in her feeling too scared to leave the house for two years.

“Each one of them [trolls] directly contributed to me not wanting to live at one point of my life.

“For a lot of years I’ve had people say to me: ‘You chose to be on TV, you deal with the reaction’. But they chose to write on a public forum, so they can deal with the consequence of that.”