Here’s what Boy George got up to after leaving I’m A Celeb

On Tuesday night, Boy George became the fourth campmate to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During his exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, the pop icon admitted: “I am sort of ready, I’ve had an amazing time, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d do.”

“I had to forget who I was for the whole time I was in here, I had to let it go. It was quite interesting to get over it. To just go ‘I’m in the jungle, I have no control’.”

“I’m so looking forward to getting back in control,” Boy George continued. “It wasn’t easy at all but after a while you kind of just float into it.”

The 61-year-old has since regained control of social media accounts after leaving the Australian jungle.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the former Culture Club member shared a snap of himself enjoying some pizza.

He wrote: “Eating pizza and watching #FIFAWorldCup replay after a lovely long shower. Thanks for all the amazing messages. The love always trancends the negativity. This bitch still gives great headline. I have seen them all and laughed heartily! #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere”

There are seven celebrities remaining in the Australian jungle, all eyeing up the coveted title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Owen Warner are currently fan-favourites to win the show.

ITV have confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27 from 9pm until 10.40pm.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm.