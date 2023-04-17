Here’s the star-studded line-up for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final

The star-studded line-up for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final is here.

Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, May 13, with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11.

Last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine will perform at the final, as will runner-up Sam Ryder from the UK.

#Eurovision2023 Grand Final reveal! We can't wait to welcome Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder and Eurovision icons, including GO_A and Verka Serduchka, to Liverpool for their Grand Final performances 🤩 Read all about it here: https://t.co/z1VKT5awxZ pic.twitter.com/MTtszypyNT — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) April 17, 2023

During the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 Grand Finalists, viewers will be treated to a unique performance by some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants.

Get ready for a new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics when GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serduchka take to the stage and remind viewers why they became Eurovision favourites.

The final interval act “The Liverpool Songbook”, is a celebration of the host city’s incredible contribution to the world of pop music.

The BBC have brought together six iconic past Eurovision acts – Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands – plus Liverpool’s very own Sonia.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Unscripted, says: “What a way to bring in the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. These live performances, with their twists on iconic Eurovision moments and countless creative collaborations, will ensure that we’re in for an utterly unforgettable Grand Final!”

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra say: “We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we’re delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

“While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder says: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time! I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love!”.