Here’s the meanings behind Love Island star Luca Bish’s tattoos

Love Island star Luca Bish’s tattoos have been catching the eyes of viewers at home, and people want to know the meaning behind them.

The 23-year-old has a number of tattoos on his torso – including a butterfly, a snake, and a scorpion – as well as a host of tattoos on his arms.

The fishmonger explained that some of his tattoos are “random” as his ex-girlfriend was a tattoo artist, while others have a more significant meaning.

According to Tyla, the scorpion represents Luca’s grandad’s star sign, which is Scorpio.

Luca also has the year 1995 tattooed on his chest, although he was born in 1999.

He previously told OK! Magazine that the ‘1995’ tattoo is a tribute to his older sister, as it was the year she was born.

Speaking about his tattoos to Radio Times, Luca admitted he preferred his tattoos on his right arm more then his left, as “there’s a bit more meaning” to them.

The tattoos on his right arm include sketches of the singer Amy Winehouse, scientist Albert Einstein and boxer Mohammad Ali – all of whom are now dead.

Luca also has former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill tattooed on his arm, as well as a newspaper from 1940 and a maths equation.

There is also a lion’s head tattooed on his left arm, as well as a white rose, a holy looking figure and a silhouette of people walking together.

