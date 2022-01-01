Here’s how you can apply for Love Island 2022

Are you looking for a summer of romance? You can now apply to be on Love Island 2022!

The popular ITV dating show, which was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon last summer, issued a casting call for the upcoming season on New Year’s Day.

They wrote: “How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back in 2022, and we’re looking for lively singles from across the country to take part. So what are you waiting for? Get grafting and apply now!”

“Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa, in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public. If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away.”

Love Island has seen Irish stars such as Maura Higgins, Greg O’Shea and Matthew MacNabb rise to fame.

Over 18s can now apply for the show here.