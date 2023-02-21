Here’s how much Love Island’s Will is set to earn once he leaves the villa

Will Young is one of the fan-favourite contestant of the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

The TikTok farmer is solid in his relationship with Australian bombshell Jessie Wynter, despite their romance briefly hitting the rocks after Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old, who has over 1.5 million followers in TikTok, is reportedly set to earn an impressive £15,000 per video on the social media platform.

According to 10 Yetis, Will can also reportedly make £2,510 per Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the TikTok farmer’s flame can reportedly earn £3,820 per post on the social media platform.

However, she lags behind Will on potential TikTok earnings with a reported £4,000 per post.

Last week, Casa Amor bombshell Layla Al-Momani was dumped from the villa after the Will chose to recouple with Jessie.

Shortly after reuniting with one another, Will revealed he had been disloyal to Jessie with Layla.

The TikTok farmer told Jessie: “It’s been a massive struggle and I honestly feel like the worst human,” before he burst into tears, with her assuring him that “It’s ok”.

Love Island host Maya Jama posed the question: “Jessie, how do you feel right now?”

The Australian bombshell said: “I hope you’re okay, Will,” before assuring him “No it’s ok, you don’t need to be sorry. It’s fine.”

“Honestly, it’s fine,” Jessie continued. “I actually just don’t have any really words right now. I really didn’t think you would’ve done that.”

After a couple of days of intense grafting, Will eventually won Jessie’s heart back.

The TikTok farmer organised his fellow Islanders to each read a part of a speech he had written for the Australian bombshell.

The couple eventually dropped the “L-bomb”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

