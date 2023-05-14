Here’s a reminder of the nominees for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

It’s almost time for the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards!

The awards show, hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London this evening.

The show will kick off at 7pm, and it will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ahead of the 2023 BAFTAs, here’s a reminder of the nominees:

Comedy Entertainment Programme

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE Geoff Posner, Susie Hall, Lucy Ansbro, Shane Allen – Phil McIntyre Television, Boffola Pictures/Channel 4

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Production Team – So Television/BBC One

TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor – Avalon/Channel 4

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Barbara Wiltshire, Adam Copeland, Jake Graham, Zoe Waterman – Zeppotron/BBC One

Current Affairs

AFGHANISTAN: NO COUNTRY FOR WOMEN (EXPOSURE) Ramita Navai, Karim Shah, Eamonn Matthews, Mark Summers, Ali Watt – Quicksilver Media/ITV1

CHILDREN OF THE TALIBAN Marcel Mettelsiefen, Jordan Bryon, Juan Camilo Cruz, Stephen Ellis, Aman Sadat – Moondogs Films/Channel 4

THE CROSSING (EXPOSURE) Handa Majed, David Modell, Ella Newton, Jamie Welham, Nechirvan Mando, Ben Ferguson – DM Productions/ITV1

MARIUPOL: THE PEOPLE’S STORY (PANORAMA) Robin Barnwell, Guy Creasey, Hilary Andersson, Darren Kemp, Tom Stone, Serhiy Solodko – Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions/BBC One

Daytime

THE CHASE Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Caroline Sale, John L. Spencer, Hester Davies – Potato/ITV1

THE REPAIR SHOP: A ROYAL VISIT Production Team – Ricochet/BBC One

SCAM INTERCEPTORS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

Drama Series

BAD SISTERS Sharon Horgan, Dearbhla Walsh, Faye Dorn, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Johann Knobel – Merman, ABC Signature/Apple TV+

THE RESPONDER Chris Carey, Laurence Bowen, Tony Schumacher, Tim Mielants, Rebecca Ferguson, Toby Bruce – Dancing Ledge/BBC One

SHERWOOD James Graham, Lewis Arnold, Rebecca Hodgson, Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer – House Productions/BBC One

SOMEWHERE BOY Pete Jackson, Petra Fried, Emily Harrison, Gavin O’Grady, Alex Winckler – Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4

Entertainment Performance

BIG ZUU Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Boom Cymru/Dave

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN The Traitors – Studio Lambert/BBC One

LEE MACK The 1% Club – Magnum Media/ITV1

MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel

4 ROSIE JONES Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard – CPL Productions/Channel 4

SUE PERKINS Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – Rumpus Media, Croydon Films/Netflix

Entertainment Programme

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – Lifted Entertainment,Mitre Studios/ITV1

LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND: JOOLS’ 30TH BIRTHDAY BASH Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two

THE MASKED SINGER Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton, Claire Horton, Diccon Ramsay – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV1 STRICTLY COME DANCING Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

Factual Series

JEREMY KYLE SHOW: DEATH ON DAYTIME Kira Phillips, Barry Ronan, Rosina Andreou, Graeme McAulay, Abi Walker, Charlie MacDonald – Blast! Films/Channel 4

LIBBY, ARE YOU HOME YET? Anna Hall, Josephine Besbrode, Luke Rothery, Danielle Jones, Celia Jennison – Candour Productions/Sky Crime

VATICAN GIRL: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF EMANUELA ORLANDI Mark Lewis, Dimitri Doganis, Tom Barry, Chiara Messineo, Simon Mills, Kaylin Simmons – Raw TV/Netflix

WORLDS COLLIDE: THE MANCHESTER BOMBING Production Team – Label1/ITV1

Features

BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS Alex Gilman, Sam Grace, Chris Faith, Zuhair Hassan, Errol Ettienne, Rohan Minhas – Boom Cymru/Dave

JOE LYCETT VS BECKHAM: GOT YOUR BACK AT XMAS Production Team – Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4

THE MARTIN LEWIS MONEY SHOW LIVE Martin Lewis, Mike Blair, Clare Miller, Jaime Corby, Richard Jack, Ravinder Dehele – MultiStory Media/ITV1

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Production Team – Rumpus Media/BBC Two

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

DAISY MAY COOPER Am I Being Unreasonable? – Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One DIANE MORGAN Cunk On Earth – Broke and Bones/BBC Two

LUCY BEAUMONT Meet The Richardsons – Second Act Productions/Dave

NATASIA DEMETRIOU Ellie & Natasia – Nit Television/BBC Three

SIOBHÁN MCSWEENEY Derry Girls – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4 TAJ

ATWAL Hullraisers – Fable Pictures/Channel 4

International

THE BEAR Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai – FX Productions/Disney+

DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY Production Team – Ryan Murphy Productions/Netflix WEDNESDAY Production Team – MGM Television/Netflix

OUSSEKINE Anthony Lancret, Pierre Laugier, Juliette Lassalle, Antoine Chevrollier, Pauline Dauvin, Kevin Deysson – Itinéraire Productions/Disney+

PACHINKO Soo Hugh, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang, Richard Middleton, Kogonada – Media Res, Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

THE WHITE LOTUS Mike White, David Bernad, Mark Kamine, John Valerio, Heather Persons – HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic

Leading Actor

BEN WHISHAW This Is Going To Hurt – SISTER, Terrible Productions/BBC One

CHASKE SPENCER The English – Drama Republic, Eight Rooks/ BBC Two

CILLIAN MURPHY Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions/BBC One

GARY OLDMAN Slow Horses – See Saw Films/Apple TV+

MARTIN FREEMAN The Responder – Dancing Ledge/BBC One

TARON EGERTON Black Bird – Apple Studios/Apple TV+

Leading Actress

BILLIE PIPER I Hate Suzie Too – Bad Wolf/Sky Atlantic

IMELDA STAUNTON The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

KATE WINSLET I Am Ruth – Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4

MAXINE PEAKE Anne – World Productions/ITV1

SARAH LANCASHIRE Julia – Lionsgate Television, Mad Ben Productions, Modern O Productions, Inc., 3Arts Entertainment, HBO Max /Sky Atlantic

VICKY MCCLURE Without Sin – Left Bank Pictures/ITVX

Live Event

CONCERT FOR UKRAINE Guy Freeman, Richard Valentine, Anouk Fontaine, Tom Cuckson, Laura Djanogly, Jen Bollom – Livewire Pictures/ITV1

PLATINUM JUBILEE: PARTY AT THE PALACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

THE STATE FUNERAL OF HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

DANIEL RADCLIFFE Weird: The Al Yankovic Story –Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment/The Roku Channel JON POINTING Big Boys – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

JOSEPH GILGUN Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max

LENNY RUSH Am I Being Unreasonable? – Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One

MATT BERRY What We Do In The Shadows – FX Productions/Disney+

STEPHEN MERCHANT The Outlaws Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Mini-series

A SPY AMONG FRIENDS Alexander Cary, Nick Murphy, Chrissy Skinns, Patrick Spence, Damian Lewis – ITV Studios, Sony/ITVX

MOOD Nicôle Lecky, Margery Bone, Lisa Walters, Dawn Shadforth, Stroma Cairns – Bonafide Films/BBC Three THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE David Nath, Richard Laxton, Chris Lang, Alison Sterling – Story Films/ITV1

THIS IS GOING TO HURT Adam Kay, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, James Farrell, Holly Pullinger, Lucy Forbes – SISTER, Terrible Productions/BBC One

News Coverage

BBC NEWS AT TEN: RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE Production Team – BBC News/BBC One

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: LIVE IN KYIV Production Team – ITN/Channel 4

GOOD MORNING BRITAIN: BORIS JOHNSON INTERVIEW Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV1

Reality & Constructed Factual

FREDDIE FLINTOFF’S FIELD OF DREAMS Andrew Mackenzie-Betty, Naomi Templeton, Cath Tudor – South Shore/BBC One

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, Tony Grech- Smith – World of Wonder/BBC Three

THE TRAITORS Production Team – Studio Lambert/BBC One

WE ARE BLACK AND BRITISH Narinder Minhas, Becky Clarke, Lindsay Davies, Rebecca Nunn, Ryan Samuda, Jessica Mitchell – Cardiff Productions, Open University/BBC Two

Scripted Comedy

AM I BEING UNREASONABLE? Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jonny Campbell, Pippa Brown, Jack Thorne – Boffola Pictures, Lookout Point/BBC One

BIG BOYS Jack Rooke, Jim Archer, Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, Bertie Peek – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Liz Lewin, Caroline Leddy, Michael Lennox, Brian J. Falconer, Jessica Sharkey – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

GHOSTS Production Team – Monumental Television, Them There/BBC One

Short Form Programme

ALWAYS, ASIFA Shiva Raichandani, Alex Balcombe – Raisilience, Together TV/Together TV

BISCUITLAND Jess Thom, Matthew Pountney, Christine Robertson, Jon Rolph – Fremantle, North Bridge Media/All 4 HOW TO BE A PERSON Anna Hashmi, Sindha Agha, Samira Mian, Anne Perrie, Tobi Kyeremateng – The Corner Shop/E4

KINGPIN CRIBS Production Team – Zandland Films/YouTube – Channel 4

Single Documentary

CHERNOBYL: THE LOST TAPES James Jones, Darren Kemp, Rupert Houseman, Serhiy Solodko, Joanna Marshall, Sasha Odynova – Top Hat/Sky Documentaries

ESCAPE FROM KABUL AIRPORT Jamie Roberts, William Grayburn, Dan Reed – AMOS Pictures, HBO, ARTE/BBC Two OUR FALKLANDS WAR: A FRONTLINE STORY Guy King, Saskia Rusher, Simon McMahon, Zac Beattie, Guy Meachin, Libby Taylor – The Garden Productions/BBC Two

THE REAL MO FARAH Leo Burley, Hannah Richards, Rick Barker, Marvyn Benoit, Shona Thompson, Zad Rogers – Atomized Studios, Red Bull Studios/BBC One

Single Drama

I AM RUTH Dominic Savage, Krishnendu Majumdar, Josh Hyams, Kate Winslet, Richard Yee, David Charap – Me+You Productions, Juggle Productions/Channel 4

THE HOUSE Paloma Baeza, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels, Charlotte Bavasso, Christopher O’Reilly – Nexus Studios/Netflix

LIFE AND DEATH IN THE WAREHOUSE Joseph Bullman, Helen Black, Tracie Simpson, Aysha Rafaele, Tim Hodges, Steve Lawes – BBC Studios/BBC Three

Soap & Continuing Drama

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV1

Specialist Factual

AIDS: THE UNHEARD TAPES Production Team – Wall to Wall Media/BBC Two

THE GREEN PLANET Michael Gunton, Rupert Barrington, Paul Williams, Peter Bassett, Rosie Thomas, Elisabeth Oakham – BBC Studios Natural History Unit, PBS, bilibili, ZDF, China Media Group CCTV9, France Télévisions, The Open University/BBC One

HOW TO SURVIVE A DICTATOR WITH MUNYA CHAWAWA Production Team – Rumpus Media/Channel 4

RUSSIA 1985-1999: TRAUMAZONE Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Rose Garnett, Grigor Atanesian – BBC Film/BBC iPlayer

Sport

BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES Production Team – BBC Sport, Sunset+Vine/BBC One UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2022 Production Team – Whisper, BBC Sport/BBC One

WIMBLEDON 2022 Production Team – BBC Sport, Wimbledon Broadcast Services/BBC One

Supporting Actor

ADEEL AKHTAR Sherwood – House Productions/BBC One

JACK LOWDEN Slow Horses – See-Saw Films/Apple TV+

JOSH FINAN The Responder – Dancing Ledge/BBC One

SALIM DAW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

SAMUEL BOTTOMLEY Somewhere Boy – Clerkenwell Films/Channel 4

WILL SHARPE The White Lotus – HBO, Rip Cord, The District/Sky Atlantic

Supporting Actress

ADELAYO ADEDAYO The Responder – Dancing Ledge/BBC One

ANNE-MARIE DUFF Bad Sisters – Merman, ABC Signature/Apple TV+

FIONA SHAW Andor – Lucasfilm/Disney+

JASMINE JOBSON Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix LESLEY MANVILLE Sherwood – House Productions/BBC One

SAFFRON HOCKING Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, Dream Crew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix