Henry Cavill shares rare snap with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill has shared a rare snap alongside his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, one year after they went Instagram official.

Taking to the social media platform, the 39-year-old posted an adorable photo of him and his beau out for a walk.

The Hollywood hunk captioned the post: “Our Durrell Challenge is officially complete!”

The British actor continued: “We decided to walk it today, mostly because I’ve had the nine shades of hell beaten out of me through two weeks of fight scenes, and ma body wasn’t ready for a 13km run!”

“I also suspect that Natalie may have broken her foot a little while ago, so I’m utilizing her injury as a convenient excuse for me!”

“I hope you’ve all enjoyed your Durrell Challenge experiences so far!”

The Durrell Challenge was a 13km race that took place in Jersey, England and it also took place virtually across the world.

The happy couple announced they were dating this time last year, when Henry shared a sweet snap of the pair playing chess.

The Man of Steel star captioned his post at the time: “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”