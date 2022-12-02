Helen Flanagan to reunite with ex Scott Sinclair just months after shock split

Helen Flanagan is set to reunite with her ex Scott Sinclair for Christmas this year.

The former Coronation Street actress recently split from the Bristol Rovers footballer, after 13 years together.

According to The Sun, the former couple are planning on spending Christmas together this year for the sake of their three children.

A source said: “Helen’s sole focus is the three children she shares with Scott and they want to make this Christmas as ‘normal’ as possible.

“Scott is a professional footballer so often he won’t be around on Christmas day because of his fixtures list however Helen and Scott are planning something special for the children.

“Although they’re no longer together they will work together to make it magical for the kids.

“Helen is not open to talk of reconciliation and she just wants them to focus on being co-parents.”

Helen and Scott’s split was first reported last month, after the soap star was spotted without her engagement ring.

The news came just weeks after Helen wrapped filming the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb in South Africa.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott.”

“They hit a rough patch in the summer and after she came back from South Africa their relationship ended.”

“Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.”

Earlier this year, the actress confessed that she and Scott had not shared a bed for several years — with Helen choosing to sleep with their children.

The source continued: “Helen turfed Scott out of their marital bed a long time ago because she co-sleeps with their kids.”

“Naturally it put a strain on their relationship over the years. Since their split, Helen has been spending a lot of time at her mum’s in Bolton.”

Helen, 32, started dating the Bristol Rovers player, 33, in 2009.

They’ve since welcomed three children together – Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and Charlie, who was born last March.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and were set to wed in 2024.