Helen Flanagan teases potential Coronation Street return as she confesses she ‘misses the excitement’

Helen Flanagan has teased a potential Coronation Street return as she confessed she “misses the excitement.”

The 34-year-old, who played Rosie Webster on the ITV soap, quit the show in 2018 following the birth of her third child with ex Scott Sinclair.

After being cast as Rosie Webster at age ten, the actress remained on the soap opera for over twenty years.

She told The Sun about her time on the show: “It was such an incredible experience, and it really shaped me as well.”

“I think I’ll always kind of miss it, and I think it’s almost having that excitement in your life, I’ve had that from such a young age I don’t actually know any different.”

“So all I’ve known since from being like a young age is either kind of being an actress or being in the public,” she confessed.

Earlier this year, Helen again hinted at a return to Coronation Street.

The 34-year-old, who played Rosie Webster on the ITV soap, appeared on Loose Women alongside her former on-screen mum Sally Dynevor.

Helen took to the panel alongside Sally, Sue Cleaver, Denise Welch and Kaye Adams.

One question everyone wanted to know the answer to is if Helen would ever return to the Cobbles.

Helen said, “I’d love for Rosie to go back, it would be so funny if she was a mum and she just dumped the kids with Sally.”

“I think that would be really fun for Rosie to come back as a mum and cause some chaos!”

Her character Rosie is the daughter of Kevin, played by Michael Le Vell, and Sally, played by Sally Dynevor.

Helen first appeared on the soap in 2000, aged nine, when she took over the role from Emma Collinge.

She stayed on the show until 2012 and decided to pursue other projects.

Then, in February 2017, Helen reprised her role as Rosie but left a year later as part of maternity leave.