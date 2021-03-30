Helen Flanagan shares sweet clip of the moment her daughter met her newborn son

The former Coronation Street star welcomed her third child last week

Helen Flanagan has shared a sweet clip the moment her daughter met her newborn son.

The former Coronation Street welcomed a baby boy named Charlie with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair last week.

The couple are also parents to two daughters – Matilda, 5, and Delilah, 2.

Taking to Instagram, Helen shared an adorable video of Delilah cradling her baby brother after meeting him for the first time.

The actress captioned the post: “When Delilah met Charlie for the first time 😍 💗💙✨”

“Delilah absolutely loves Charlie but she wants to hold him all the time and keeps trying to pick him up, I have to have eyes in the back of my head x Not jealous of her brother at all, just wont let go of him 😅.”

The mum-of-three continued: “Matilda obviously loves him she’s just an angel though and so chilled in personality. Keep telling the girls how much I love them and going to try my best to give them equal attention.”

“They don’t seem bothered at all though just bickering about who gets to hold him first 😅✨”

Helen and Scott got engaged back in 2018, and were set to wed last year before they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.