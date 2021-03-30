Helen Flanagan shares sweet clip of the moment her daughter met her newborn son

Home UK Showbiz Helen Flanagan shares sweet clip of the moment her daughter met her...

Helen Flanagan has shared a sweet clip the moment her daughter met her newborn son.

The former Coronation Street welcomed a baby boy named Charlie with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair last week.

The couple are also parents to two daughters – Matilda, 5, and Delilah, 2.

Taking to Instagram, Helen shared an adorable video of Delilah cradling her baby brother after meeting him for the first time.

The actress captioned the post: “When Delilah met Charlie for the first time 😍 💗💙✨”

 

“Delilah absolutely loves Charlie but she wants to hold him all the time and keeps trying to pick him up, I have to have eyes in the back of my head x Not jealous of her brother at all, just wont let go of him 😅.”

The mum-of-three continued: “Matilda obviously loves him she’s just an angel though and so chilled in personality. Keep telling the girls how much I love them and going to try my best to give them equal attention.”

“They don’t seem bothered at all though just bickering about who gets to hold him first 😅✨”

Helen and Scott got engaged back in 2018, and were set to wed last year before they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

