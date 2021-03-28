Helen Flanagan opens up about the birth of her third child: ‘It was really magical’

Helen Flanagan opens up about the birth of her third child: ‘It...

Helen Flanagan has opened up about the birth of her third child.

The former Coronation Street welcomed a baby boy named Charlie with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair earlier this week.

Sharing sweet snaps from the hospital, the 30-year-old admitted giving birth to her son was one of the “proudest moments” of her life.

She wrote: “Our baby boy Charlie was born on Thursday on Scott’s birthday 💙✨ I was two days overdue like I was with Delilah ✨ We are in such a love bubble we couldn’t be more in love with our beautiful little boy, we can not stop staring at him.”

“The girls just love him so much. We are absolutely besotted with our perfect little prince 💙 Charlie is an absolute dream come true 💫”

“I don’t think I’ve slept much since the labour but I feel like I miss his little face when I do sleep, not been able to put him down or stop kissing and cuddling him, he is so loved ✨”

“Thankyou for all your lovely messages ❤️,” she added.

In a second post, Helen wrote: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie 💙🦋❤️ I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy ✨

“She was amazing and held my hand with Scott through it. I wanted a water birth like I had with Delilah. Delilahs birth was so quick, only two hours and really straight forward. I had to have my waters broken with Charlie though and he pooed 😅”

“So I gave birth on the bed and didn’t let go of my gas and air for a second 😂. I feel like I can do anything now and it was really magical.”

“He was 8lbs 4.5oz which is mine and Scott’s biggest baby our girls were really petite. It was really nice to have Charlie at Bolton Hospital too where my mum gave birth to me ❤️✨”

Helen and Scott are already parents to two daughters – Matilda, 5, and Delilah, 2.

The couple got engaged back in 2018, and were set to wed last year before they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.