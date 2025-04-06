Helen Flanagan opens up about co-parenting with ex-husband Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Scott Sinclair, as she admits her daughter’s “miss their daddy.”

After 13 years together, the 34-year-old former Coronation Street actress and the 36-year-old football player split up in 2022.

The pair share three children together, Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and son Charlie, four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

In a Friday night post to her 1.1 million followers, Helen revealed that she would be getting a rare “break” as Scott would be looking after the kids during half term.

She explained: “I get a break so the children go to Scott’s for half term and I literally can’t remember the last time I had a break.”

“I think it was last half term so I’m really ready for it, like really ready. I won’t have too long, probably about six days and then they’ll come back and that will be great.”

She said: “But Matilda did say to me and she’s old enough now, she said ‘Mummy I want to spend the whole Easter with daddy.'”

“So I think that’s nice because she always talks about how much she misses her daddy and stuff.”

“The other two are two young like Charlie is far too young and Delilah. Yeah, I will miss Matilda but I think it’s nice for her to have that time with her dad,” Helen confessed.

Following her divorce from Scott Sinclair, Helen has moved on to construction firm boss Robbie Talbot.

It was reported in October that the pair are “smitten” with each other, and Robbie has already moved into the family home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs Go Dating (@celebsgodating)

Helen was met with backlash while on Celebs Go Dating when she confessed that she already had a secret boyfriend, Robbie, outside of the show.

The blonde bombshell broke down after learning that she could be fired from Celebs Go Dating.

The reason was that the star lied to the show’s experts about her private connection with Robbie and was “wasting everyone’s time.”