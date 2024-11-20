‘Heartbroken’ Lisa McHugh shares update after baby was rushed to hospital

A “heartbroken” Lisa McHugh has shared an update after her baby was rushed to the hospital.

The singer and her husband Nathan Kahn welcomed their second child in July following an “unexpected” birth.

However, the four-month-old was rushed to hospital earlier this week after suffering from RSV and bronchiolitis.

Lisa shared an update on baby Hallie saying: “Thank you all so much for your messages and prayers. So many of you asking how Hallie is… she’s having a very rough time of it.

“We’re still here but hoping another day closer to home.”

The 36-year-old first took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her followers earlier this week.

The Scottish native wrote: “When I became a first time mum I always had a fear of RSV & Bronchiolitis. I was very conscious of the environment Milo was ever in or around, but also as a first time mum, you sometimes can’t help but have the feeling that you’re over reacting or being over paranoid whether you just battle that internal voice or you’re made to feel that way by others.”

“I know I chose to avoid situations as much as I could that I wasn’t comfortable having Milo around, instead of just being upfront and saying the real reason! I don’t want to have my child around people who “just have a sniffle or head cold” or who are “over the worst of it” because it definitely wont be that way for a baby. Milo was one of the lucky ones who didn’t catch RSV.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)



“But sometimes no matter how hard you try, it unfortunately just happens and that’s the case for poor Hallie. She’s had the toughest and most heartbreaking few days in hospital. I can’t describe how horrendous it has been to watch her so weak & in so much pain and being unable to take that pain away. She is still very sick in hospital but she’s getting amazing care from the nurses and doctors in SWAH. We just hope she starts to get some relief and turns a corner soon 🙏🏼”

“With today being World Premature Day and our baby girl not only a premature baby, but especially the way she is right now, I really felt like it was so important to raise awareness about both because after the last few days I can safely say I will not be afraid to speak up and protect my babies in future if we’re ever in the position instead of protecting someone else’s feelings.”

“For anyone thats feeling or has felt the same as I did, please don’t, you have every right to speak up to protect your baby from illness. Do whatever you can because I really wouldn’t wish it on any baby, child or parent to go through after how rough the last few days have been. 💔”

“They can’t speak up for or protect themselves, it’s our job as their parents to do it for them ❤️🙏🏼”

Lisa added: “Keep our angel in your prayers, she’s a little fighter as she’s shown us before but they all help and are all appreciated x”

The country music singer and her husband tied the knot in front of family and friends in Donegal in June 2022 – welcoming their son Milo earlier that year.

Lisa and Nathan got engaged in July 2021.

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her husband is from.