Harry Styles ‘sliding into Daisy Lowe’s DMs to rekindle romance’

The singer is said to have messaged the model during lockdown

Harry Styles is said to be “sliding into Daisy Lowe’s DMs” during lockdown.

The singer, 26, reportedly messaged the model during lockdown, after dating seven years ago.

At the time the One Direction star was 19 and Daisy was 24.

“Harry is used to getting any woman he desires and he still holds a torch for Daisy,” an insider told the UK Sun.

“They met years ago through mutual friends and regularly hang out in the same circles.

“Not only does he think she’s really cool, with her rock and roll background, but he really fancies her too and loves her style.

“He’s slid into her DMs quite a bit and is open about appreciating her sexy Instagram pics,” the insider added.

