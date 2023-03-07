Harry Styles sends One Direction fans into a frenzy with new snap

Harry Styles has sent One Direction fans into a frenzy with a new snap.

The 29-year-old, who is currently touring New Zealand, shared a mirror selfie from the gym.

The Watermelon Sugar singer proudly sported a One Direction t-shirt from their 2012 Up All Night tour.

Fans took to Twitter in a frenzy after Harry shared the snap.

One Twitter user wrote: “Highlight of 2023 already,” while a second said: “I’M IN TEARS CRYING SOBBING ON THE FLOOR.”

A third penned: “the way i have been in complete disbelief for the last 15 minutes-,” and a fourth tweeted: “should i cry or laugh.”

The former One Direction star later deleted the mirror selfie from his Instagram story.

The news comes just months after former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson admitted he would be up to reunite with his bandmates sometime in the future.

“I’d say one day [we’ll do something together,” he told Lorraine.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, but it’d be a shame if we didn’t. It would be a shame if we didn’t. Yeah, I hope so.”

Zayn Malik also sparked some One Direction reunion rumours of his own.

In a 31-second clip posted to his Instagram last August, Zayn sang Night Changes – one of his last tunes with the group, and it sent the comments section into a frenzy.

Last June, he shared an eight-second clip of himself recreating his iconic ‘You & I” high note on Instagram.

Fans quickly pointed out that it was suspicious that he had posted two 1D-related videos over the span of just a couple of months.

The 30-year-old has mostly refrained from discussing the band, or his former bandmates Harry, Louis, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, since his shock exit from the group.

Zayn posted the video just days after his former 1D bandmate Liam made off-hand comments about him on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast with Logan Paul.

The 28-year-old implied that that Zayn’s upbringing was partially to blame for his questionable behaviour in recent years, stating: “If I had had to go through what he went through through his growth and whatever else…”

Nevertheless, One Direction fans are now hoping for a band reunion – seven years on from their split.

