Harry Styles ‘secretly’ recording new album while honouring late singer

According to a new report, Harry Styles is secretly recording a new album while honouring a certain late singer whom he is continuously inspired by.

It has been suspected that the pop star is following in the musical footsteps of David Bowie, as he was spotted in Berlin, where the Starman singer famously recorded three albums.

Additionally, Harry has been spotted spending time there with producer Kid Harpoon, whom he worked with on his last record. Berlin is also home to Sony Music’s new European HQ.

Speaking with The Sun, an insider revealed: “Harry wanted to take some time out following Harry’s House and his massive world tour.”

“Now, he is busy finishing up his next record and, like Bowie, Berlin seems to be the city which is inspiring him. Harry loves having a bit of mystery around what he does,” they continued.

“It’s exactly what Bowie used to be like, and he is one of the greatest artists in the world. There is a huge amount of interest in what Harry is going to do next, and his team are really excited about releasing it to the world.”

The 31-year-old has been taking time to explore the city, and many fans have spotted him casually going about his day in the last week.



Harry’s last studio album, Harry’s House, was released in 2022 and he went on to win Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

So, fans are eagerly awaiting new material from the One Direction star and have suspected that he is working on another album for awhile now.

Considering that Harry’s new work may be a homage to David is no surprise, as he’s been compared to the musician many times in regards to his bold and colourful fashion choices.

David passed away after a battle with cancer in 2016 after a career which spanned over five decades, starting in the 1960s.

He released his first album, David Bowie, in 1967 and went on to produce 25 others before his untimely end.