Harry Styles launches his own beauty brand

Harry Styles has launched his own beauty brand called ‘Pleasing’.

The unisex products went live on Monday morning, including a set of four nail polishes, an eye gel and lip oil duo, and an illuminating skin serum.

The Perfect Polish Set includes four colours – black, white, pink and iridescent – and is available for €59.

You can also buy the milky white and iridescent pearly toppers individually for €18.

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum costs €32, and The Pleasing Pen refreshing eye gel and matte lip oil will set you back €27.

The brand has partnered with Nest, a non profit organisation dedicated to gender equity and economic inclusion.

Speaking about the brand, Harry said: “When we decided Pleasing would make beauty products I wanted to be sure they were something I would use. I didn’t want to make products to mask people, I wanted to highlight them and make them feel beautiful.”

The former One Direction star told Dazed: “It’s starting with nail polish because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.'”

“It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.”

