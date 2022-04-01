Harry Styles fans notice subtle reference to girlfriend Olivia Wilde in his new song

Harry Styles fans have noticed a subtle reference to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde in his new song ‘As It Was’.

The 28-year-old released the highly anticipated song along with it’s music video this morning, and fans are already loving it.

‘As It Was’ is the lead single from the singer’s upcoming album ‘Harry’s House’, which is set to be released on May 20.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed subtle references to the pop star’s romance with Olivia Wilde in the music video.

The video focuses on the former One Direction star pursuing a love interest, however he seems to constantly lose physical contact but keeps pursuing the love interest anyway.

In one of the scenes the pair can be seen embracing to only be separated and move in opposite directions.

As the music video goes on the contact between the pair falls to nothing and Harry can even be seen dancing alone in places he previously danced with a partner.

Harry and Olivia confirmed their romance last January, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple reportedly grew close on the set of the upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, which was directed by Olivia and stars Harry.

Olivia’s romance with Harry comes after her split from Jason Sudeikis, who she shares two children with – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.