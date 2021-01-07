Harry Styles fans defend Olivia Wilde on social media – after actress is targeted by trolls

Some people aren't happy about their new romance

Harry Styles fans have defended his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde, who has been targeted by cruel trolls on social media.

The new couple confirmed their romance over the weekend, when they were papped holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

Olivia, 36, has since been targeted by trolls on Instagram, who are unhappy about her romance with the former One Direction star.

Underneath her latest Instagram post of a funny New Year meme, the actress has been inundated with nasty messages about her relationship with Harry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

It’s understood the singer grew close to Olivia after she cast him in her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

In the comment section, one person wrote: “So… Harry Styles got the part because he sleeps with the director? LOL.”

Another hateful message read: “I know Harry have a thing for older women not a mummy with 2 babies.”

A host of loyal fans have since taken to comment section to defend Olivia, telling trolls to “leave her alone”.

One fan wrote: “Where’s the treat people with kindness? leave her alone. she has done nothing. i’m so sorry for all the hate oh my god.”

Another commented: “We love you Olivia, from the respectful side of the fandom, we’re sorry for all the jealous 11 year olds.”

A third fan wrote: “The fact that people came out of their way to comment hate here.. embarrassing.”

Harry, 26, and Olivia, 36, confirmed their romance over the weekend, when they were papped holding hands at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

Exclusive photos: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are dating, seen holding hands https://t.co/OwX6xKGsby pic.twitter.com/HMDVgBEUKH — Page Six (@PageSix) January 6, 2021

According to Page Six, Harry’s pal James Corden helped keep their romance a secret over the past few weeks, as he opened up his home to them.

A source told the outlet: “Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules.”

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.”

It’s understood the couple are serious, as Harry has already met her two children.

Earlier this week, a source told The Sun: “Harry and Olivia’s relationship was an open secret on the set in Palm Springs.”

“They were professional on set, but everyone knew something was going on. Harry even met her two children several times when they came to the set to visit.”

“Olivia couldn’t look happier. Everyone is pleased for her – he’s a great guy,” the insider added.

The actress shares her two children – Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4 – with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudekis.

The former couple split in early 2020 – after nine years together.