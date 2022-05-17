Harry Styles admits he still has a ‘deep love’ for his former One Direction bandmates

Harry Styles has admitted he still has a “deep love” for his former One Direction bandmates.

The 28-year-old and his bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne parted ways in 2016 after five years together.

One year prior, fifth member Zayn Malik left the band to pursue a solo career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection)

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the singer said: “I think there is very much a respect between all of us… And that is something that you can’t really undo.”

“It’s like a very deep love for each other, I think.”

The 28-year-old also explained how the band acted as each other’s rocks, sharing the same experiences throughout their career as One Direction.

“I look at people who kind of went through some version of what we went through, but on their own. I’m like, I can’t imagine having done that, really,” he said.

“I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check, and you could just have someone else who gets it.

“Because it’s impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, ‘Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass, and I’m on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it’.

“And I think having that is kind of priceless,” he added.

One Direction were formed on the 2010 series of The X Factor.

Since their hiatus in 2016, Styles has had an extremely successful solo career, with his third studio album ‘Harry’s House’ set for release on May 20th 2022.

The singer also headlined Coachella for the first time in April 2022, where he brought out special guests like Lizzo and Shania Twain.

In his interview with Lowe, Harry also revealed that he had nearly completed his new album ‘Harry’s House’ while preparing for his ‘Love on Tour’ tour, which kicked off in September 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic.

The singer poked fun at the confusing amount of lyrics going through his head at the time.

“When I went into rehearsals for the tour, I had just been mixing [Harry’s House] so I had been listening to it constantly. And I guess in the first rehearsal, I’m trying to remember the words,” he laughed.

Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ tour will come to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in June 2022.