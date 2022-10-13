Harry Potter star Tom Felton opens up about ‘secret love’ for co-star

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has opened up about his “secret love” for his co-star Emma Watson in his new memoir.

The 35-year-old starred as Draco Malfoy, alongside the actress who played Hermione Grainger, in the film series for ten years.

Speaking in his new book Beyond The Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, the actor revealed he and Emma’s relationship grew into a special bond, after getting off on the wrong foot.

Tom, who previously denied that there was chemistry between himself and Emma admitted: “I loved and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anybody else.”

The actor recalled meeting at an audition when he was 11, and she was 9; he recalled Emma asking what a boom microphone was, to which he replied: “It means they are recording us, obviously.”

He admitted of the interaction: “My relationship with Emma did not start well. She’d have been forgiven for not wanting much to do with me. It got worse.”

Tom recalled that on one occasion, Emma had put together “a little dance show in her dressing room that she wanted to present to [the cast] at lunchtime,” but then admitted that they had been “dismissive” of her request.

“We were predictably dismissive,” Tom said. “We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show and the sniggers grew louder as she danced. We were just being s***** boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the p*** was cool. I did feel like a bit of a d**k, and rightly so.”

“In the end, it was up to one of the hair and make-up ladies to tell me what was what.”

However, Tom admitted: “I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

Further into the memoir, Tom recalled the time he was first told that Emma had a crush on him, when they were 15 and 12 respectively.

“Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different,” he said.

“My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

“I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits. I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”