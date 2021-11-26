Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne expecting twins with Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper

Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne has announced she’s expecting twins with Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019, and are already parents to their 15-month-old daughter Betsy Rose.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Scarlett wrote: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022.”

“Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving,” she added.

Cooper also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring.”

“We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all.”

Scarlett is best known for her role as Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films.

The actress also played Nora Hildegard in popular US series, The Vampire Diaries.

Scarlett first started dating Cooper, who is the youngest child of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, back in 2014.

The couple got engaged a year later, and went on to wed in 2019.

