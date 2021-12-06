Harry Potter star Jessie Cave expecting her fourth child

Jessie Cave has announced she’s expecting her fourth child.

The actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news with her 210k followers.

Alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump, the 34-year-old wrote: “💘🤰can’t hide this new baby anymore💘🤰”

Jessie and her husband Alfie Brown welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Tenn, in October last year.

The couple are also parents to a seven-year-old named Donnie and a four-year-old named Margot.

