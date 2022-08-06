Harry Potter star Chris Rankin gets engaged

Harry Potter star Chris Rankin has revealed he has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Ness Beecroft.

The actor, who played Percy Weasley in the film franchise, shared the exciting news with his 55.4k Instagram followers.

In a sweet selfie, Ness showed off her sparkling ring as Chris gushed that he had upgraded her to a “fiancée.”

He captioned the post: “Happy News! I asked [Nessa] if she fancied upgrading to fiancée , and she seemed ok with the idea ♥️”

The couple have been together for the last six year, after Chris split from his ex-wife Megan Walker.

In 2020, the actor gushed: “When you’re not looking for something, the one thing you didn’t know you were missing turns up and makes everything right.”

Chris and Ness live in South Wales with their two dogs – Stanley and Boo.