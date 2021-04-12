Harry Potter star Afshan Azad announces she’s expecting her first child

The actress played Ravenclaw student Padma Patil in the hit movie franchise

Afshan Azad has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Nabil.

The actress, who played Ravenclaw student Padma Patil in Harry Potter, shared the excited news via Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing stunning snaps of her cradling her baby bump, the 32-year-old wrote: “The secrets out everyone – I’m going to be a mummy!!! 😭🥰”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Afshan (@afshanazad)

“Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet 🤲🏽✨ Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah.”

“Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers.🤍”

In another post shared on Monday morning, Afshan wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Afshan (@afshanazad)

“Ps prepare for a major bump photo-dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry 🙊🤰🏻,” she added.

Afshan and Nabil tied the knot back in 2018, with some of her Harry Potter co-stars in attendance.

Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, and Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley both attended the actress’ big day, which took place in Birmingham.