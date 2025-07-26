Gregg Wallace speaks out after MasterChef sacking as he issues apology but insists he is ‘not a flasher’

Gregg Wallace has spoken out after he was fired by MasterChef as he issued an apology but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher.”

In December, it was confirmed that the 60-year-old would be stepping away from MasterChef while an external review of misconduct allegations against him took place.

According to BBC News, 50 separate people have made new accusations against the TV host.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 60-year-old claimed he wants to defend his name but is “not looking to play the victim” after being fired by the BBC following an investigation into claims of inappropriate behaviour.

He says: “There’s so much that I want to say, and so much that I want to put right, if I can. I’m not saying I’m not guilty of stuff, but so much has been perceived incorrectly. Things that really hurt me and hurt my family.”

He claimed: “I’m not a groper. People think I’ve been taking my trousers down and exposing myself — I am not a flasher. People think I’m a sex pest. I am not. I am not sexist or a misogynist, or any of it. There never were any accusations of sexual harassment.”

Following his sacking, John Torode was sacked as MasterChef presenter after an allegation against him using “an extremely offensive racist term” was upheld.

The celebrity chef began presenting the BBC cooking contest alongside Gregg Wallace in 2005.

John stated he was the target of a racial language accusation that was substantiated as part of a review conducted by the legal company Lewis Silkin.

He then posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.”

“The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.”

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in the last few days seem to have prevented that.”

Speaking about the allegations against John, Gregg Wallace told the paper: “I’ve known John for 30 years and he is not a racist.”

“And as evidence of that, I’ll show you the incredible diversity of the people that he has championed, MasterChef winners, over the years.”

“There is no way that man is a racist. No way. And my sympathies go out to John because I don’t want anybody to go through what I’ve been through.”

Last week, BBC director-general Tim Davie condemned the “serious racist term” the 59-year-old was alleged to have used, after it was announced his contract on MasterChef would not be renewed.

He continued: “It’s really important that we are taking this seriously. It’s a reset where we make sure that people are living up to the values we expect across the board.”

Asked exactly what John said, Tim replied: “I’m not going to give you the exact term, because I think, frankly it was serious racist term, a serious racist term, which does not get to be acceptable in any way, shape or form.”

A statement from production company Banijay UK said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously.”

“The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode, which occurred in 2018.”

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint.”

“Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

Earlier this month, over half of the claims against Gregg Wallace have been substantiated in a report carried out by MasterChef’s production company, Banijay UK.

Following a lengthy investigation conducted by an independent law firm on behalf of Banijay, MasterChef’s production, Gregg Wallace was reportedly fired.