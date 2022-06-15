Greek singer Antigoni Buxton ‘to enter the Love Island villa as a bombshell’

Greek singer Antigoni Buxton will reportedly enter the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

According to MailOnline, the 26-year-old is currently in Mallorca preparing to make her debut on the hit dating show.

A source told the outlet: “Antigoni is certainly going to turn some heads. She’s great fun and is naturally very beautiful, as well as being talented with a good head on her shoulders.”

“Her music has always been her priority, but she just couldn’t turn down the chance to go on Love Island as she’s a big fan of the show and it also means she’s guaranteed a fun summer,” the insider added.

Antigoni, who has over 23.6K followers on Instagram, previously dated 2018 Islander Jack Fowler.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.